Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your conciliatory moves and work success are highly appreciated. There is enhanced income and prestige. Romance is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
In politics, you have to try to sustain your position. Today you have a good chance to clear previous misunderstanding at workplace; it will be better for you go on a back foot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Challenging situation at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the beginning of the day. You might know where the problem lies, but finding solution for it will be difficult, and this cause you distress.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business are likely.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive. You may gain good information and knowledge through social circles. Things will be profitable and stable in career.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Great developments are indicated on all the fronts. A family reunion with loved ones is on the cards. Health will be good. Try to spend more time with your life partner.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
By taking charge of your life and coming across as a reliable person, you will succeed in gaining the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors. Trading in commodities will be profitable.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Health will gradually improve. Problems with co-workers and friends are indicated at workplace. There will be short-term financial, and domestic life will be normal.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You must complete important work as early as possible today. Your diplomatic behaviour will help in avoiding clashes in politics. In sports, your performance will surprise everyone.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Be willing to share the credit with colleagues. This will prompt them to give their best to the job and you will have valuable allies in your corner if you run into opposition.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will be enthused about work and your positive attitude and ability to get things done will be noticed by those who matter.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be disturbed by behaviour of colleagues or subordinates at workplace. You might feel lonely and upset today. Maintain good diet otherwise it will affect your health.