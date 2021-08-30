Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Don’t be a spendthrift. If you invest now it will be beneficial for your future. You will be able to strengthen your side to take revenge of your enemies. This is a good time to change or join any new job.

Taurus: Today, you may be thinking of taking up a home improvement plan. Romantic relationship will be good. Shopping is likely to be on your agenda today. You might receive an interesting call from the opposite gender.

Gemini: You may be in a contemplative frame of mind regarding certain issues. You need to be proactive about your finances but don’t take unnecessary risks. Be prepared for surprise tests at work place.

Cancer: You will be determined to get things done, but keep in mind that other people may have different priorities. Family discussions will be productive today.

Leo: Your health and enemies both need your attention. Avoid brushing things beneath the rug and take things head-on. Be careful to wrap up things nicely paying attention to details.

Virgo: Loneliness and grief lingers in the atmosphere and you miss your dear ones. Things from the past may disturb you increasing slothfulness in your life. Use tact rather than a stern and forceful approach to bend things in your direction.

Libra: You will be in demand at work place there. Your presence at meetings or discussion will be valued now. Seniors will appreciate your work performance. Those in agriculture sector will do well today.

Scorpio: Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away things that cause stress. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.

Sagittarius: There are high chances for you to get promoted though it would take some time. You may also travel abroad. You will feel magnanimous and forgive small mistakes done by your companion.

Capricorn: You need to take precaution while doing any adventurous activity. Those playing sports must take care of their injuries. Sudden gains through a lottery win are likely today.

Aquarius: It's easy to assume others are working against you at times when they're only trying to work out what's best for themselves. They might not even be taking you into consideration.

Pisces: You need to make proper communication with your family members today as a small misunderstanding can give rise to clashes and conflicts. Business needs attention.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST