Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Today you there will be lot of work pressure and you will have very little time for your children. Don’t take decisions on your own, rather discuss problems with higher authority before making a decision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Overseas connections likely to establish and will give a boost to your career. Finance seems to be satisfactory for the day. New projects come your way, so don’t worry about money problems.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Happy atmosphere at home will boost your enthusiasm. Profits are there in speculation. Shopping with family is likely today. Some good changes can be expected in job.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might get disturbed about things at work as they may not go per your expectations. Those in politics may find it difficult to handle the current situation. Travelling will be hectic today.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Minor health problems are likely to occur today. Be cautious while driving. Gains through speculation are likely today. You will be little tensed before presenting your ideas to your seniors.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Anonymous petitions could bother you. Cold and cough will crop up. You are likely to land a legacy in politics, social work or business. Farmers will reap benefits of hard work.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Librans spend lavishly on clothes and utensils. The day is good for romance with partner. The time is also right for those interested in theatre or other forms of performing arts.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Persistence and dedication will help you avoid or prevent marital problems. Relationship between children and parents will be good. Social life may throw some challenges especially with co-workers.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your professional ambitions soar to a new high thanks to the planetary influences. Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures. Life partner will be supportive today.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
There will be differences with friends or associates over the way to proceed ahead. You should acquire control over your emotions; otherwise, you may face troublesome situations in your love life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors in your profession. There will be travel possibilities. You will find gains and progress from overseas sources.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Health condition of one of your family member may be a cause of concern for you. You may be falsely accused of something that you never did. It will be a stressful day for you at work.