Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your ideas will in demand at workplace and seniors will appreciate your hardwork. Those looking for a new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get resolved.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
People around you will respect you. Investment in precious metals and shares will be profitable in coming future. If looking for home or shop you might find attractive deals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your involvement in your job or profession shall be highly recognised and rewarded. You will soon find a new personal and emotional balance. Profit can be made in metal and oil stocks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will continue to be troubled by tiredness and low vitality today. It will be much harder today to turn things your way at work. Associates may turn their back when you need their support.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas implemented in projects. In business, operational or manufacturing department will face technical issues, be prepared for it.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Guidance from an experienced person will help you achieve your goals in quickly. Those in business partnership might get some good returns today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
A few of you might visit a picturesque place in a foreign country along with your spouse and family. You will also be recognised for hardwork in the society.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are helpful and friendly to others. Today you might feel like breaking away from your routine and doing something different. It will be better if you polish your skills or spend time with your family.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Let’s look at the plus factors first. It’s always more encouraging and exciting to do so. There is great joy in work. You are full of enthusiasm for tasks and you will make some truly inspired moves and suggestions.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your actions and activities will become low profile and somewhat ineffective. Written and spoken words should be weighed carefully. Unnecessary travel should be avoided.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Some misgivings or change of perspective is likely to act as a spoiler. Here your conviction, commitment, will matter. You need to be sure of your selection. Rely on your instinct to develop and maintain love relationship.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Avoid ego clash. Be careful about temperamental outbursts. Continuous communication even on petty happenings could hurt feelings. Effective communication is the key to any healthy relationship.