Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Supportive and cooperative ties with your colleagues and workmates will energise you. Those in politics will be able to keep their enemies quiet and gain honour.

Taurus: Don’t be a workaholic; spend some time with family as well. If you maintain consistency in sports, you can pull any victory. Some sadist people at your work may depress you.

Gemini: Today, take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. Opposite gender people will appreciate your care.

Cancer: Don't try to resolve family problems today as it might give rise to more quarrels. Business meetings may create bring in worries and stress. Students have to work hard.

Leo: You will be filled with confidence and begin to think really big. Business collaboration will be profitable and increase popularity. Demand of your products will boost up your turnover.

Virgo: You may find cracks developing in some new-found love and this will disturb you. There is travel, expenses of all kinds and some stresses. In politics, avoid giving strong commitments.

Libra: Today, you will successfully complete responsibilities at work, which were given to you by higher authority. You will gain more information and knowledge in your field.

Scorpio: You have to take proper care of your belongings. Today, you might lose some of your money while trading in stocks. So, if you are in profit it is better to book them out.

Sagittarius: If you are not keeping well see the doctor. Don’t take health problems too lightly. Unexpected financial gains are likely. There will minor misunderstanding with your partner for the time being.

Capricorn: It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. Your control on your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. The thought of buying a new home will cross your mind.

Aquarius: Aquarians have the good ability to read others thoughts. Chances of unnecessary quarrel at work place or while travelling is likely. There will be few obstacles on the domestic front.

Pisces: You have a stronger ability to hold the attention of an audience. Love, love affairs, and other social activities help to enhance a healthy self-image.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST