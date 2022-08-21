e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain / physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/loan premium/property

Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business

Career: Job transfer/ job training is indicated. Travel tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to fulfill all your desires after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: Dispute with your staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Advice / help of father or children will be beneficial

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to see growth in power/authority

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ family needs

Career: People in fields like hospital / police / fire workers/ barbers will get success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache/ eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / focus on work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel

Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Students may have some difficulty in education. Dispute in family members is indicated. You may attend a religious program.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / pain in thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan premium/insurance premium /travel/commission

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time. Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health. Some people may apply for/ get loan.

Career: People in fields like education /gym /politics / bar /pub will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be suffered due to work load in business or job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / stomach ache / heart / head ache /body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment / children /female members

Career: Some people may leave their job or may take leave because of mental or physical stress. People in fields like Martial arts / doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family issues are indicated. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to hold your relationship bond tight both in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated.

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: dispute with father/mother is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health / business /education

Career: People in fields like Technician / barbers/ butchers /education arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to travel with caution. Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / vehicle/house/ education

Career: People in fields like bank / technical / garage/ bar/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / thigh pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

