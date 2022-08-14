Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Consider stepping out of the house.

Finance: Invest in education, vehicle, tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travelling for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity, sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan instalments.

Career: People from consultancy/communication, occult science backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business / production. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.

Career: People from education, religion, legal, tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Manage better business and family life.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Expense legal matters, education, donation is indicated.

Career: People from legal, religion, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited. Training camp is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or go for a pilgrimage. Academic life will run smoothly.

Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Prioritise others’ happiness today.

Finance: Repay your education/home loan instalments. You may receive a charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, spirituality, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Spend money on business expansion, household items

Career: People from education, event management, construction sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache,indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication/presentation skills will be beneficial to your business.

Career: People from banking, education, art /entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected. Academic results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Engage in meditation or religious rituals.

Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, educational purposes is indicated.

Career: People from religion, banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology background will find success.

Domestic & love life: family reunion will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: Expenditure on house renovation, education is indicated.

Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from headache, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Consider travelling.

Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling ticket is indicated.

Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage, students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: You may suffer from weakness, indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Involve yourself personally in work. Don’t depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People from banking, production, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: take initiative to do all the household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White