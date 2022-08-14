Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Consider stepping out of the house.
Finance: Invest in education, vehicle, tourism.
Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export, spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travelling for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.
Health: You may suffer from obesity, sciatica.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.
Finance: Pay insurance premium, education loan instalments.
Career: People from consultancy/communication, occult science backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger siblings is expected today.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in business / production. A promotion is indicated.
Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.
Career: People from education, religion, legal, tourism backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Manage better business and family life.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Connect with your higher soul.
Finance: Expense legal matters, education, donation is indicated.
Career: People from legal, religion, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefited. Training camp is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or go for a pilgrimage. Academic life will run smoothly.
Health: You may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, breathing problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Prioritise others’ happiness today.
Finance: Repay your education/home loan instalments. You may receive a charity fund.
Career: People from astrology, spirituality, legal, construction backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Feel inner happiness.
Finance: Spend money on business expansion, household items
Career: People from education, event management, construction sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, stomach ache,indigestion.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA
Enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Your communication/presentation skills will be beneficial to your business.
Career: People from banking, education, art /entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected. Academic results will be in your favour.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation/breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Engage in meditation or religious rituals.
Finance: Expenditure on children, religious rituals, educational purposes is indicated.
Career: People from religion, banking, finance, stock brokers, astrology background will find success.
Domestic & love life: family reunion will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.
Finance: Expenditure on house renovation, education is indicated.
Career: People from education, consultancy, legal backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from headache, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Consider travelling.
Finance: Expenditure on spouse or travelling ticket is indicated.
Career: People from tourism, education, communication backgrounds will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage, students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may get hospitalised.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, ear problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Celebrate your success.
Finance: Achieve financial stability.
Career: People from banking, consultancy, education backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.
Health: You may suffer from weakness, indigestion.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Involve yourself personally in work. Don’t depend on others.
Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People from banking, production, education, counselling backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: take initiative to do all the household activities.
Health: You may suffer from obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
