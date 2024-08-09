Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expenditure for education /vehicle / tourism/health is indicated.

Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Today is the day to take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ premiums/ repair work/health

Career: People in consultancy/communication/occult science /insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Today is the day to work /travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/spouse/ travel

Career: People in fields like education / religion /tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / waist pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to earn / progress in career

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education / medical

Career: People in fields like religion / tourism / education will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain / breathing problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel /children / religious activity

Career: People in fields like occult / religion / law / construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to study/travel/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion /house /vehicle /education

Career: People in fields like education / religion/ travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may attend a religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain /breathing problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

LIBRA

Today is the day to lose/ ill health

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ communication.

Career: People in fields like travel / religion/ education /communication/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to earn/ meditation /entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment /education

Career: People from religion/speakers/banking/ finance/share traders /teachers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for house renovation / education / health

Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion /occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / muscle pain/breathing

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your travel /children/ entertainment.

Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: pilgrimage / foreign travel/ hospitalization of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain/ ear problems/breathing

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/ to be with family

Finance: Expect expenditure for house /vehicle /education

Career: People in banking / consultants / religion / education will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from gas /asthma/muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Today is the day to take initiative in your work/ travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / career / health .

Career: People in education / religion /counselors/ travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family

Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White