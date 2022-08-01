Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 01, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.
Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items
Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated
Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Some distraction from work is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with sibling
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated
Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
You must pay attention to your Physical fitness.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health
Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
It’s a Day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.
Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic
Health: Doctor Visit for female member is indicated. Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
You may get your stuck money back.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.
Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertisement will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle
Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Use words wisely, as loss because of miscommunication is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/ children /loan premiums
Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
