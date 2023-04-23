Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 24, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the to take care of health /focus on study
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium /education
Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: property dispute is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for your business growth. You may invest in land.
Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with staff under you, is indicated. Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today gains are indicated in personal and commercial life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children.
Career: Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is indicated, so control your anger.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel is expected.
Career: People in fields like education / land / auto parts / garage will get success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad or away from home for education.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to gain something after losing something.
Finance: You may have to give commission, to get your work done.
Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited. Some dispute with your colleagues is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job after negotiating something.
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family function is expected.
Career: People in fields like banquet halls/ event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ loan or insurance premium
Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / garage will get success today.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated
Finance: Today is the day to pay loan premium/ investment in land.
Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success. Some people may leave their job.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ back pain /waist pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.
Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried can find their match. Some people may face family disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/children/travel/premium
Career: People in fields like sports/barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep control on your anger, as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to study/ exercise/travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel/spouse/business.
Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/sports/gym will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / acidity / eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
