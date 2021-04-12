Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>It is a good time to invest in the stock market. You may be in a disturbed state of mind in the morning. Stay in touch with your loved ones. Health needs care.</p>.<p>New opportunities are on the cards. You may learn new skills which will help you grow in your professional life. You may be given additional responsibility.</p>.<p>Positive attitude will help you cross every hurdle. You would be able to finish your tasks on time. You may make new contacts. Keep a tab on anger.</p>.<p>You now have a brighter chance to chase your dreams. New opportunities are around the corner. Revival of long distance connections is on the cards. </p>.<p>Stay away from arguments. People would purposely try to create a tense situation for you. Avoid getting anger. Your hard work and efforts will get paid off.</p>.<p>You may miss out on opportunities, be careful. You will be reluctant to modify something you have already completed as you feel satisfied with what you have done.</p>.<p>Big and positive changes are likely to happen on the domestic front. Emotionally, you will feel much better. You may make some life-changing decisions.</p>.<p>It is a favourable day for students who are planning to move abroad for studies. Those in the sports sector may have a successful day. New beginnings are on the cards.</p>.<p>Those dealing with real estate trading or intending to buy or sell their own properties must be very cautious about all kind of documentation. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Argument will increase more problems at your workplace today. Control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions. Use money wisely.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You may think of buying a new vehicle. You should consult a professional or an expert if you are not able to take a decision in regards to professional life.</p>.<p>Investment will be a good idea than trading. Those in the agriculture sector will get some unexpected gains. Love life will be happy and blissful.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbAEJPBOzt09JOD5dVLqV3"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/HabdMMH2DXYF331ICM7VJN"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ey74BWd45OQ41P5LMkVQYJ">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>