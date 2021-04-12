Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It is a good time to invest in the stock market. You may be in a disturbed state of mind in the morning. Stay in touch with your loved ones. Health needs care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

New opportunities are on the cards. You may learn new skills which will help you grow in your professional life. You may be given additional responsibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Positive attitude will help you cross every hurdle. You would be able to finish your tasks on time. You may make new contacts. Keep a tab on anger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You now have a brighter chance to chase your dreams. New opportunities are around the corner. Revival of long distance connections is on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Stay away from arguments. People would purposely try to create a tense situation for you. Avoid getting anger. Your hard work and efforts will get paid off.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may miss out on opportunities, be careful. You will be reluctant to modify something you have already completed as you feel satisfied with what you have done.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Big and positive changes are likely to happen on the domestic front. Emotionally, you will feel much better. You may make some life-changing decisions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It is a favourable day for students who are planning to move abroad for studies. Those in the sports sector may have a successful day. New beginnings are on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those dealing with real estate trading or intending to buy or sell their own properties must be very cautious about all kind of documentation. Avoid junk food.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Argument will increase more problems at your workplace today. Control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions. Use money wisely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may think of buying a new vehicle. You should consult a professional or an expert if you are not able to take a decision in regards to professional life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Investment will be a good idea than trading. Those in the agriculture sector will get some unexpected gains. Love life will be happy and blissful.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in