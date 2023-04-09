Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies/ career / health

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of family members is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication /travel/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /entertainment /family needs/ communication/travel

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ travel will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy day with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to focus study/ do household activities

Finance: Expenses for education / vehicle/ house are indicated

Career: People in fields like finance /communication/ publication / estate agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: House / vehicle purchase is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / occult /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat pain/ ear /feet problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education. Foreign funds expected

Career: People in fields like finance / communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/pilgrimage with family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today loss is indicated, so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/ health

Career: People in fields like advertise/occult/reparing will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not give time for family because of your job

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain / skin problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study / business

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career

Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or their ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ business /children

Career: People in fields like consultant / publication / speaker/occult/repairing will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study /travel /business

Finance: Expenses for education /business/health / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like vehicle /speaker/communication/teacher /medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated / money may get stuck, so plan accordingly.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children/health

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ study

Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment is indicated.

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism /entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow