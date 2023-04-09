 Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies/ career / health

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of family members is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication /travel/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /entertainment /family needs/ communication/travel

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ travel will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy day with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to focus study/ do household activities

Finance: Expenses for education / vehicle/ house are indicated

Career: People in fields like finance /communication/ publication / estate agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: House / vehicle purchase is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / occult /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat pain/ ear /feet problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education. Foreign funds expected

Career: People in fields like finance / communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/pilgrimage with family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today loss is indicated, so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/ health

Career: People in fields like advertise/occult/reparing will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not give time for family because of your job

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain / skin problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study / business

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career

Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or their ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ business /children

Career: People in fields like consultant / publication / speaker/occult/repairing will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study /travel /business

Finance: Expenses for education /business/health / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like vehicle /speaker/communication/teacher /medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated / money may get stuck, so plan accordingly.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children/health

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ study

Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment is indicated.

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism /entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

