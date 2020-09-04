Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your enemies won't be able to cause any troubles. You will get in touch with people from far off places, who will prove beneficial to you.</p>.<p>After a hectic day at work, you would prefer spending time with your family. A misunderstanding may spoil your relationship with your partner.</p>.<p>Your political commitments will be on the right track. Speculation may lead to benefits. Actors may get a new platform for their talent.<br></p>.<p>Keep a watch on your anger. Your stubbornness may land you in trouble. It is advisable that you behave politely with everyone.</p>.<p>You may bring some positive changes in your daily schedule. Those in business will gain fame. New job opportunities are around the corner.</p>.<p>Your family life will be full of bliss. Your hard work will bear fruit of success. Spirituality will keep your mental well-being strong.</p>.<p>Don't spend money mindlessly. Prioritizing will help you save money rather than wasting it on unnecessary things. Love life will be alright.</p>.<p>Good day for those in the field of business. Your boss may get impressed by your skills/ knowledge. Politicans will have a successful day.</p>.<p>Despite of various hurdles coming your way, you would find success in all your paths. Think twice before starting a new business venture. </p>.<p>Your need for security is strong. You may have to make some difficult decisions, mostly on professional front. Avoid eating outside food.</p>.<p>Short distance journeys are indicated which will bear fruits due to your hard work. You may lend a helping hand to needy people in society.<br></p>.<p>Drive cautiosly as minor accident is on the card. Assignments/ projects may get delayed. Business deals must be avoided today.</p>