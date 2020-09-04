Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your enemies won't be able to cause any troubles. You will get in touch with people from far off places, who will prove beneficial to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

After a hectic day at work, you would prefer spending time with your family. A misunderstanding may spoil your relationship with your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your political commitments will be on the right track. Speculation may lead to benefits. Actors may get a new platform for their talent.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep a watch on your anger. Your stubbornness may land you in trouble. It is advisable that you behave politely with everyone.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may bring some positive changes in your daily schedule. Those in business will gain fame. New job opportunities are around the corner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your family life will be full of bliss. Your hard work will bear fruit of success. Spirituality will keep your mental well-being strong.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don't spend money mindlessly. Prioritizing will help you save money rather than wasting it on unnecessary things. Love life will be alright.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Good day for those in the field of business. Your boss may get impressed by your skills/ knowledge. Politicans will have a successful day.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Despite of various hurdles coming your way, you would find success in all your paths. Think twice before starting a new business venture.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your need for security is strong. You may have to make some difficult decisions, mostly on professional front. Avoid eating outside food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Short distance journeys are indicated which will bear fruits due to your hard work. You may lend a helping hand to needy people in society.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Drive cautiosly as minor accident is on the card. Assignments/ projects may get delayed. Business deals must be avoided today.

