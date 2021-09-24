Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Introduction to a new field and people will bring excitement to your life. You may spend money on your family members. New opportunities are on the cards for jobseekers.

Taurus: It is a great time for learning and taking new initiatives. Misunderstandings are likely to occur and create problems on the personal and professional fronts, so be careful.

Gemini: The adventurous spirit in you is likely to be awakened. Happiness prevails. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve. Patience & confidence will be rewarded.

Cancer: Avoid making hasty decisions on the business & professional front. Do not get frustrated due to delays and obstacles. Control your anger. Avoid arguing with your spouse.

Leo: Excessive stress could have an impact on digestion, and efforts should be made to cut down stress as much as possible. You may get worried about your children. Pay attention to domestic issues.

Virgo: This is a good time to built-up a good foundation for your career. Those looking for a job should aim for well-established and reputed companies. Don't neglect your health.

Libra: Constant interruptions and distractions could make you irritable and raise your temper. Students need to focus more on their studies. Spend quality time with your family.



Scorpio: You will square up to your own personal shortcomings, and try to be more in control, in a bid to improve your family life and personal relationships. Health will be well.

Sagittarius: Personal and social activities/ events may keep you on your toes. Your family members may have a lot of expectations from you. The health will recover gradually.

Capricorn: Small injuries are likely to occur, be careful. Obstacles are on the cards. You may get confused on the work front and commit mistakes. Singles may fall in love.

Aquarius: You need to become more responsible in terms of family and relationships. Those in the field of politics may see a rise in their power. Seniors may appreciate your work.

Pisces: You should finish all your pending work. You will be in a good and happy mood, thanks to the surrounding around you. Avoid trading and gambling may lead to losses.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:17 AM IST