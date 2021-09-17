Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Be patient, patience will be the key to deal with every small and big issue. Control your anger. The workload is likely to increase. Make proper plans to achieve your goals.

Taurus: Your open-minded attitude and sincerity will be appreciated by all. Do not get disappointed at the workfront. Put all your efforts in a positive direction and get started.

Gemini: New financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Clear all your doubts before they affect your personal/ professional life. Worklife will be challenging. Drive cautiously.

Cancer: You need to be a little more active in the social circuit. Finish all your pending work as soon as possible. Get rid of negative thoughts. Your love life will be blissful and happy.

Leo: Take the time to work on details and build a strong foundation instead of rushing through things. Make practical plans for the future and set realistic goals. Do not neglect your health.

Virgo: The luck is with you. Matters related to home, family, and property will keep you on your toes. Domestic life will be happy. You may spend more time with your loved ones.

Libra: Be cautious while doing financial/ property deals today. Problems on the health and family front are seen on the cards. Your mind may get disturbed due to unwanted stress.

Scorpio: You might be bestowed with a new post in politics or the social field. Big investment in shares or metals may prove fruitful. A short family vacation is on the cards.

Sagittarius: Your busy work life is keeping you away from your family life, try to spend quality time with your loved ones. Health needs care. Meditate as much as possible.

Capricorn: You would work hard and take proactive steps in life. The bank account will boost, but social events may get expensive. Those in the field of sports may get honoured today.

Aquarius: Avoid junk food today. Stomach ache or slight fever may trouble you. Be open to take advice from associates. Decisions related to career must be taken with utmost care.

Pisces: You may think of joining a gym or indulge in your favourite sports. You must focus on your goals. The positive efforts won't go in vain, just trust yourself. Control your anger.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST