Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: It is better to set aside some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. Your control over your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. You might consider buying a new home.

Taurus: Make new friends; this is an excellent time to get involved in social gatherings. You will be getting good opportunities professionally. Your seniors will appreciate your work.

Gemini: You might find yourself reading many books. This habit will help you grow professionally. Do not let the television screen hamper this newfound hobby which may become a true passion for life.

Cancer: Proper management and planning will help you complete your tasks in time. There are gains for those who practise trading today. An outing with friends or family is also likely.

Leo: You can clearly see a different future in your dreams, but exactly what to change to get there is blurry. Sit down and start working out a few equations. Your course of action shouldn’t be a big mystery for much longer.

Virgo: New opportunities are going to come your way soon. You will get tired due to long travels for business purposes. Joy and success in life will arrive in small amounts.

Libra: You like to keep transparency in every relationship. You express or react quickly, which may hurt the feelings of your loved ones. Your personal life will see immense changes.

Scorpio: Listening rather than talking to one’s partner is a must. This will help you balance the relationship so that the bonds are kept intact without any damage.

Sagittarius: Your taste in fine arts, poetry, and literature will intensify. You will also do well in your field of interest. Learn to go with the flow and be more accepting.

Capricorn: You would find yourself prone to doubt. Some unsteady trends would be present in professional matters, and you might wish to make changes or make deviations in work.

Aquarius: A new wave of optimism lifts your spirits, and successful developments in both personal and professional life make this an enjoyable time. Students will get admissions in academic institutions they like.

Pisces: Generally, you prefer to live safely and permanently in one place. Today, personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST