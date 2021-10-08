Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Travel plans can be made with your partner/ spouse. Travelling may help bust some of your stress. Marriage is on the cards for singles. Love at first sight is also on the cards.

Taurus: Your ideas will be appreciated. People will enjoy spending time with you. You are likely to hop on to another casual relationship. Those in the field of sports will do well.

Gemini: Avoid taking any major decision. The results of risks taken previously may begin to show up. You need to follow the 'wait and watch' policy. Avoid any kind of improvisation.

Cancer: Your life may take a different turn, so be prepared. From finances to achievements, your focus may suddenly shift to quality interactions and bonding. Don't ignore your health.

Leo: A new romance is likely to brew. You may meet someone special. A family outing or a get-together is quite likely to happen. Assignments will get done on time.

Virgo: You may face financial problems. Your relatives and friends are less likely to help you in trouble. Your loyalty and sincerity will be appreciated. Success is seen on the cards.

Libra: You need to control your aggression. Your rude behaviour may land you in trouble. Learn from your mistakes made in past. On the career front, you will progress well.

Scorpio: Discuss financial matters with an expert if you are unable to overcome financial problems. Your loved ones will help you when needed. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Sagittarius: Those in the IT sector may have a challenging day at the workplace. You need to shun your ego, avoid being rude to others. Singles may find someone special.

Capricorn: You might get sanctions from the higher authorities which will give a boost to your ongoing projects. Love is in the air. The family life needs proper attention.

Aquarius: The responsibilities at both, home and work are likely to increase. Work pressure will be more today. You need to juggle both diplomatically. Actors may have a successful day.

Pisces: Traveling is foreseen. Good news is coming your way. You may face difficulty in finishing your workplace assignments on time. Be cautious while on the wheels.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:48 PM IST