Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 25, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Invest cautiously and keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained. Argument or a spat with your partner is likely to happen.
Your focus will be mostly on work and you may seek help from your co-workers to get the work done quickly. Romantic relationships will be fine. Travel plans can be made.
Those in the administrative areas can expect an improvement in their performance. Artistic pursuits and those in the hospitality industry shall see a fair development in their career path.
Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are also on the cards.
You may get a raise or promotion. Archaeologists will have a good day. Your project work will be effective and will impress your seniors, but make sure you submit it before deadline.
You spend and entertain easily and have happy, boisterous times. Your planning has been meticulous and your sustained efforts are finally paying off.
Don’t feel shy when it comes to showing love and care. Sportspersons will do well. Today many things move in your favour at the workplace and in love matter.
You have to be dependent today on your co-workers to complete your projects. There may be minor disappointments in business and politics. Be cautious while on wheels.
A great amount of progress would come in professional matters. You will see rapid growth & utmost vibrancy in finances. It is a time to commence new ventures.
Things will be not working in favour today. People may try to avoid you at your workplace. Your expression and statement may not find value today in politics and the social sector.
