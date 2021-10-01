Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Many new experiences will strengthen your faith. You are now capable of assimilating, differing, and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes. The love life will be blissful.

Taurus: Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient, you will find a way to overcome challenges. You may feel ignored by people around you, most probably at the work front.

Gemini: Caricaturists may come with great ideas. Those in business may have a rise in their turnover and profits. People who own a grocery store may do well. Shun away your ego.

Cancer: Health needs proper care. Minor stomach problems are likely to cause trouble. Your schedule may get affected due to ill health. Professors and teachers will have a good day.

Leo: Keep this in mind, when financial problems strike, people often turn their backs. Be brave, fight your battle on your own. Your hard work will bear fruit. Be diplomatic and truthful.

Virgo: Those who are single are likely to meet a wise and interesting person. Some of the natives are likely to switch jobs. Your loved ones will keep you happy. Love is in the air.

Libra: There are chances that you may visit a beautiful, picturesque destination with your spouse or family. Your hard work will get its due recognition. Do not neglect your health.

Scorpio: There is the probability of getting indications of betterment on the financial front. Avoid making hasty decisions. Be very careful while investing in something new.

Sagittarius: A strong financial position is what you might be craving for and you will give your 100% to fulfil this desire. You will be assertive and confident. Success is on the cards.

Capricorn: Think twice before you talk. Avoid taking any kind of risk at the workplace. Trouble awaits you in the form of false reports. Do not make any major decisions, if possible.

Aquarius: A promotion is in the cards for some. Those in the education sector will do well. Your social life will keep you busy. Your life partner will appreciate your romance.

Pisces: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. A family outing, probably a short vacation is on the cards. Colleagues will be very supportive.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST