Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your ego can land you in trouble. Avoid being overconfident or else be ready to face problems. Try to be cool, calm, and humble. Learn to value your relationships.

Taurus: Your generosity and loving nature will win many hearts. You will feel independent and would stand strong as a rock against everything. Your family life will be happy.

Gemini: If you are confused about something, then discuss it with your associates or loves ones as they might guide you properly. Your spouse needs your support. Drive carefully.

Cancer: It's high time that you follow a healthy lifestyle or else you may keep falling ill. Surround yourself with people who have positive attitudes. Pay attention to mental health.

Leo: Don't get involved in any kind of argument. Do not waste your time and energy on things that don't matter. Focus on your goals instead. Domestic life may hit a rough patch.

Virgo: You will make progress in your career only if you make smart and diplomatic steps along with hard work. Profits are on the cards for business people. Health will be alright.

Libra: You need to get involved in family matters and try to work on the problems. Lack of attachment with your loved ones isn't appreciated. Keep a tab on your anger.

Scorpio: Your desperation for success may lead you to choose a shortcut route, don't just rush towards your goals, make a plan and proceed. Soon, luck will be on your side.

Sagittarius: Take advice from the elders of your family if you are unable to find a solution to a family problem. Misunderstandings may get in relationships. Don't give commitments.

Capricorn: Good news is on the way for students. This is a favourable day in terms of education and career growth. New opportunities for sportspersons are on the cards.

Aquarius: Superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive. Spend quality time with family.

Pisces: Your status and respect in society is likely to increase. You will flourish as far as financial matters are concerned. There will be new sources of income. Don't neglect health.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST