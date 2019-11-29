Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 29, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your confidence will help you greatly in accomplishing your tasks. With the right amount of hard work, you will get the desired success. Income is likely to increase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may be in a laid-back mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis. Don’t let challenges put you down, focus your energies and find a practical solution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

New partnerships will have a positive outcome. Social connections help you find new career opportunities. You will spend a good time with your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be determined to get things done at work and may not have the patience to deal with people who cannot keep up with your pace. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

If you are serious about succeeding in your personal and professional responsibilities, then the only thing that you need to focus on is the groundwork.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your pleasing manners will increase your popularity. Some inheritance or gains through elders is on its way. Romantic relationship will be fine. Chemists and doctors will do well today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don’t neglect your diet and regular exercise. There might come a situation where you will have to make a quick decision at the workplace, so be ready.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be relaxed but you will also be equally focused on your dreams. Your loving and caring nature and the softness in your interactions will win hearts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your ideas will be on high demand at your workplace and seniors will also appreciate your work. Those looking for a new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might feel sleepy and low on energy. Your ideas may get opposed by others. As long as you avoid direct conflict with an authority figure, you have free rein over your activities.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may have a lot of fun with friends. You may draw people towards you and may form a close bond with them. Its time that you learn good coping skills.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Conflict and confrontations over property or its possession is on the cards. Clear the mind clutter and shed off the ego. Be very careful about your actions.

