 Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 22, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/advertise/premiums/health

Career: People in fields like education /garage/publication/occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /cough / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: some people may suffer from throat /shoulder/ear/cough/back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs/health

Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure/entertainment

Finance: Expenses for health / communication/travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication/ entertainment will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ travel with family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like finance/education/bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/consultation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Obstacles in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /health/premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like education/networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Physical /mental stress may affect domestic happiness

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/travel/medical

Career: People in fields like occult science / publication / speaker /tourism/ maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business/ job

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ maintenence / children

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party/study

Finance: Expenses on some celebration / party /education are indicated.

Career: People in fields like /law /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

