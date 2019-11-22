Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 22, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will reap the efforts of your hard work. This a favourable day in terms of money matters. Your intelligence will do the talking today. Students will have a good day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Spending money on spouse/children is on the cards. Completing a degree or enrolling for a course could be on your agenda. The stars are with you, so don’t worry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sudden profits will make room for comfort and luxury. Social circle is likely to increase. With the help of powerful identities, you will see a boost in your fame and rapport.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Some help from the outside resources you could be able to push your business a little further. Romance is in the air. Don't rely on people blindly.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your popularity among your friends will soar. Unmarried people should keep an eye on their matrimonial account as they may come across a prospective partner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

At work and in the friend circle, you will impress everyone with your smartness. Health needs care. You will continue to climb on the social ladder.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest and be appreciated by the right people. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are secure and comfortable that you feel fulfilled in life. Personal projects will also move to your satisfaction. Your colleagues will consider and like your ideas.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position. Your industrious, result-oriented nature will be appreciated by the boss.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Forget what happened in past, just move on. Try to finish your pending tasks on time or else get ready to face the wrath of your seniors. Travel is on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Since Aquarians are good mind readers, today you would be able to read other's unspoken emotions and feelings. Quarrel at the workplace is possible.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Think of doing something new and creative today. It is a good time to start meeting new people and building important connections. Don’t waste time thinking about your past life.

