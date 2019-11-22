Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 22, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will reap the efforts of your hard work. This a favourable day in terms of money matters. Your intelligence will do the talking today. Students will have a good day.</p>.<p>Spending money on spouse/children is on the cards. Completing a degree or enrolling for a course could be on your agenda. The stars are with you, so don’t worry.</p>.<p>Sudden profits will make room for comfort and luxury. Social circle is likely to increase. With the help of powerful identities, you will see a boost in your fame and rapport.</p>.<p>Some help from the outside resources you could be able to push your business a little further. Romance is in the air. Don't rely on people blindly.</p>.<p>Your popularity among your friends will soar. Unmarried people should keep an eye on their matrimonial account as they may come across a prospective partner.</p>.<p>At work and in the friend circle, you will impress everyone with your smartness. Health needs care. You will continue to climb on the social ladder.</p>.<p>Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest and be appreciated by the right people. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things.</p>.<p>You are secure and comfortable that you feel fulfilled in life. Personal projects will also move to your satisfaction. Your colleagues will consider and like your ideas.</p>.<p>You will continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position. Your industrious, result-oriented nature will be appreciated by the boss.</p>.<p>Forget what happened in past, just move on. Try to finish your pending tasks on time or else get ready to face the wrath of your seniors. Travel is on the cards.</p>.<p>Since Aquarians are good mind readers, today you would be able to read other's unspoken emotions and feelings. Quarrel at the workplace is possible.</p>.<p>Think of doing something new and creative today. It is a good time to start meeting new people and building important connections. Don’t waste time thinking about your past life.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>