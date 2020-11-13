Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You will perform well at the workplace. You may think about making necessary investments for the future. New avenues will open up for you. Students will do well.
The innate affection in you and the quality of being a reliable person will win many hearts. Trading in the stock market will be fruitful. Health is likely to improve.
You will have the tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your endeavour will meet the desired destination. You will get a lot of chance to increase income.
A diplomatic and tactful the approach will help you win over sceptics. You may have to prioritise work over other commitments as pressing deadlines approach.
You may face a failure on the career front. Things may not work as per your plans. Superiors and co-workers may not show their support on a certain issue, which will upset you.
There are good possibilities for success in exams or essential interviews. There are strong possibilities of change of residence, long-distance journeys or transfer.
There is a stroke of luck, success in ventures and joy in both marital and domestic life. If you’re in writing, publishing or intellectual works, you will find loads of opportunities.
You try to multi-task and juggle several things simultaneously much to your discomfort as your schedule gets even more frantic. Romantic relationship will be fine today.
Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient, you will find a way to overcome challenges. You may feel that you are being ignored. Stay connected with loved ones.
A sudden change is indicated on the cards. You are on firm ground now and show determination, energy sense of purpose and direction. Luck and fortune are with you.
Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome. Take care.
All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. The money situation will ease of course, but still, needs careful handling and planning. Luck, pleasures will follow you.