Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Pay attention to every small detail while working in the office to avoid mistakes. A kindling of new office romance is likely. Do not neglect your health. Think before you act.

Taurus: You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing, any creative pursuit, could interest and inspire you. Family members may help solve domestic issues.

Gemini: Let go of your ego and don't display yourself as superior to others. Minor clashes with your life partner are likely to happen. Medical personnel may have a crucial day.

Cancer: You should spend some quality time with your life partner. Business professionals may have a busy day. New projects are on the horizon. Your health will be fine.

Leo: You will take decisive steps forward along the path of progress. The defeat of enemies, increased property, favour from superiors and success can be expected today.

Virgo: Stress level will be high today and you will have to take care of yourself. You will also have to guard against excessive drinking or smoking. Also, avoid spending recklessly.

Libra: You and your loved one may experience misunderstandings leading to arguments and discord. Violent disputes about shared property and accommodation are quite possible.

Scorpio: Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals which will also incur immense losses to you in terms of money. Your hard work will be valued and appreciated.

Sagittarius: The world will open up for you if you act quickly and seize the moment. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine. An unbalanced diet can cause serious problems.

Capricorn: Family and social contacts can lead to new opportunities for freelancers. Health will show signs of improvement. You will be enthusiastic about activities related to work.

Aquarius: As regards health concerns, you do not need to worry much. However, occasional breaks in between your work life would add more energy to your life. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: Someone from the opposite gender may share a piece of good news with you. You will learn something valuable from an experienced person. Minor conflicts at home are likely.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST