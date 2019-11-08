Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 08, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Don’t create any issue at the workplace and also at home. Minor clashes with your partner may occur. Maximum care must be taken by doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.</p>.<p>An excellent day to attend seminars. You may want to share the good fortune you have. Your recent work potential is actualised and your performance will get improved.</p>.<p>Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. A short tour with family is possible. People in politics will easily defeat their enemies.</p>.<p>Stick to business ethics and principles if you want to make good profits. You will make new contacts if you attend social functions today and these contacts may help you on the career front.</p>.<p>You may get a little impulsive and lose your self-control. Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you will realise this isn't enough to get the results you desire.</p>.<p>Professionals will get success in their endeavours. Judges, bankers and people involved in charitable institutions will outshine. You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.</p>.<p>Your ability to be a good performer and a multi-tasker will be appreciated. There will gain through speculation. Your genuine support to your life partner will strengthen your relationship.</p>.<p>Public relations take a major time but also pay rich dividends, so have patience. Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.</p>.<p>There will be gain from women and favours from superiors. Your optimism and boundless energy will drive your family in positive directions.</p>.<p>You will discover a whole new self and you will get the scope to explore underdeveloped talents and skills. Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards.</p>.<p>You may get irritated if things don't go as per your plans. Students should concentrate more on studies. Work done by you may not get appreciated by your seniors at workplace.</p>.<p>Progress is definitely on the cards for you now. You will be leading your team to the next level and your name might also get highlighted. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>