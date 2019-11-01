Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 01, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/her better in the due course of time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may be in a laid back mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis or calculations. Take care of health as some domestic problems may give rise to temper and clashes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Quick decision in business or profession may go wrong today. Your work will go slow, so don’t get frustrated. Spat with your spouse is likely to happen, try to keep calm to avoid arguments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Act responsibly and wisely. You now want to remain unperturbed by the complexities of emotions and enjoy all the worldly pleasures with your significant one.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
A surprise gain of wealth can also be expected, it can be through gambling or lottery also. Long term contracts will be beneficial than short term contracts.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Family matters will get resolved. Singles will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Today if you wish to get things done, you need to be diplomatic. There may be gains from share market. You may be tempted but take care. Don’t neglect your regular diet.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You must relax and work from a calmer, internally quiet place. Your desires may get fulfilled. There will be family meetings or get-together. Romance is in the air.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You have a new belief in yourself and are very happy for it. You will meet and interact with new associates and will love and be loved, care and be cared for.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You are a pillar of strength and no amount of external turbulence will upset you greatly. A difficult situation will get transformed completely with your effort and energy.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Improvements in luck and overall growth could come. Chances of travel are possible too. You will join a religious group or start following a religious person.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
The flip side is that you may also attract negative attention and jealousies on the side, but you will deal with this. Ignore unwanted attention and stay focused on your performance.