Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 8, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will get financial assistance from institutions for business purposes. On the work front, you will earn respect. Politicians will also see a rise in their popularity. Spend time with spouse, it will help bust your stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Students will do well in their studies. It’s a good time to execute a new business project. You will be in an energetic mood. You may think about buying a new home.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It is likely to be an unfavourable day for you. Those in the field of politics and business may go through tough situations. Be careful about your image and reputation as it is likely to be at risk.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Artists, actors and those associated with the entertainment industry are likely to get a big break today. Working professionals will impress their seniors with their intelligence. Romance is in the air.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Use your money wisely. Avoid unwanted expenses. Your responsibilities are likely to increase on the domestic front. It’s a challenging day for people in politics, the social sector. Take care of your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Major changes are on the cards. Those who are unmarried are likely to get a good marriage proposal. Pay attention to your partner and his/her needs. Stay away from all kind of arguments.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your power and prestige are likely to increase. Students who are preparing for exams/ tests will perform well. You are likely to take bold decisions. Spend quality time with your partner.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your authority will increase along with responsibilities. Procrastination may land you in trouble, it is advisable that you finish your most important work/ assignments first and then do the rest of your work.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Keep working with complete devotion but do not expect rewards. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress. Family life will be happy and peaceful.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Connecting with old friends will make you happy. Your aura will attract people around you. You will be in high demand. Learn to cope with challenges. Avoid being overconfident.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Hurdles and delays are likely to hamper your work and affect your ongoing projects/ assignments. Minor disagreement may occur with partner. Try to keep your mind calm and cool.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your perception and ideas will be appreciated. Stay in the good books of your bosses. Those who are ill can expect a speedy recovery. Litigation will end in your favour.