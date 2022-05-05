e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

ARIES

You might have to step out ofthe house without willingness.

Finance: Invest in education, shipping, or tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour or travelling for education is indicated. Consider doing meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium and education loan instalments

Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: In-laws or younger sibling would help out in unexpected ways. Students will do well in their studies.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, toothache, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.

Career: People from education, law, and tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Manage business and family life efficiently.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Spend money on court matters, education, and donation.

Career: People from law, tourism, and education fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or make plans for pilgrimage. Pay better attention to study abroad plans.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Put yourself behind and take efforts to make others happy first.

Finance: Repay your education loan installments. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, law, or engineering backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Spend money on business expansion and for household items.

Career: People from education,a nd engineering abckgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity with your family.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, and presentation will prove beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, medical abckgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Meditate for religious rituals.

Finance: Children or religious rituals may get financially demanding.

Career: People from banking, finance companies, stock trading, astrology background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s health may suffer today. family reunions will keep you busy.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: House renovation, education, and hygiene needs can get financially demanding.

Career: People from education, law, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read books. Pay a visit to a temple.

Health: You may suffer from head ache or chest pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Travel if you feel like.

Finance: Travel tickets and familial needs can get financially demanding.

Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or for abroad education. Your Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, indigestion, or dysentery.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking, consultancy, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Those who were expecting baby will get good news. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Get yourself personally involved in work. Do not depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People form banking, education, and counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative in household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:59 PM IST