Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

You might have to step out ofthe house without willingness.

Finance: Invest in education, shipping, or tourism.

Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour or travelling for education is indicated. Consider doing meditation.

Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.

Finance: Pay insurance premium and education loan instalments

Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: In-laws or younger sibling would help out in unexpected ways. Students will do well in their studies.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, toothache, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Businessmen will see growth in business. A promotion is indicated.

Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.

Career: People from education, law, and tourism backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Manage business and family life efficiently.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Connect with your higher soul.

Finance: Spend money on court matters, education, and donation.

Career: People from law, tourism, and education fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or make plans for pilgrimage. Pay better attention to study abroad plans.

Health: You may suffer from nervousness, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Put yourself behind and take efforts to make others happy first.

Finance: Repay your education loan installments. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People from astrology, law, or engineering backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Feel inner happiness.

Finance: Spend money on business expansion and for household items.

Career: People from education,a nd engineering abckgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity with your family.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

LIBRA

Enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Your communication, and presentation will prove beneficial for your business.

Career: People from banking, education, medical abckgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green



SCORPIO

Meditate for religious rituals.

Finance: Children or religious rituals may get financially demanding.

Career: People from banking, finance companies, stock trading, astrology background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s health may suffer today. family reunions will keep you busy.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.

Finance: House renovation, education, and hygiene needs can get financially demanding.

Career: People from education, law, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read books. Pay a visit to a temple.

Health: You may suffer from head ache or chest pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Travel if you feel like.

Finance: Travel tickets and familial needs can get financially demanding.

Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or for abroad education. Your Your spouse may get hospitalised.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, indigestion, or dysentery.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Celebrate your success.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: People from banking, consultancy, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Those who were expecting baby will get good news. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Get yourself personally involved in work. Do not depend on others.

Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People form banking, education, and counselling backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative in household activities.

Health: You may suffer from obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:59 PM IST