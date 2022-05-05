Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
You might have to step out ofthe house without willingness.
Finance: Invest in education, shipping, or tourism.
Career: People from tourism, shipping, import-export fields will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour or travelling for education is indicated. Consider doing meditation.
Health: You may suffer from obesity or sciatica.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Keep a control on your speech as it may affect your profit.
Finance: Pay insurance premium and education loan instalments
Career: People from consultancy, communication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: In-laws or younger sibling would help out in unexpected ways. Students will do well in their studies.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, toothache, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in business. A promotion is indicated.
Finance: Invest for business expansion. Increase your productivity.
Career: People from education, law, and tourism backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Manage business and family life efficiently.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Connect with your higher soul.
Finance: Spend money on court matters, education, and donation.
Career: People from law, tourism, and education fields will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity or make plans for pilgrimage. Pay better attention to study abroad plans.
Health: You may suffer from nervousness, muscle pain, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Put yourself behind and take efforts to make others happy first.
Finance: Repay your education loan installments. You may receive charity fund.
Career: People from astrology, law, or engineering backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with children's problems.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, or piles.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Feel inner happiness.
Finance: Spend money on business expansion and for household items.
Career: People from education,a nd engineering abckgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Attend a religious activity with your family.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain or lower back pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA
Enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Your communication, and presentation will prove beneficial for your business.
Career: People from banking, education, medical abckgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Meditate for religious rituals.
Finance: Children or religious rituals may get financially demanding.
Career: People from banking, finance companies, stock trading, astrology background will find success.
Domestic & love life: Your father’s health may suffer today. family reunions will keep you busy.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain or back pain.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Relax and perform your regular household responsibilities.
Finance: House renovation, education, and hygiene needs can get financially demanding.
Career: People from education, law, consultancy backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Take out time to read books. Pay a visit to a temple.
Health: You may suffer from head ache or chest pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Travel if you feel like.
Finance: Travel tickets and familial needs can get financially demanding.
Career: People from tourism, education, and communication backgrounds will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: Plan for a pilgrimage or for abroad education. Your Your spouse may get hospitalised.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, indigestion, or dysentery.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Celebrate your success.
Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.
Career: People from banking, consultancy, and education backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Those who were expecting baby will get good news. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain or indigestion.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Get yourself personally involved in work. Do not depend on others.
Finance: Invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People form banking, education, and counselling backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Take initiative in household activities.
Health: You may suffer from obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
