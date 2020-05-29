Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your concern for your family and their future will increase. Keeping your family and loved ones happy would become your topmost priority. Have a balanced diet to avoid health problems.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your confidence will improve. You will successfully finish all your pending office work. Those who are planning to start a new venture should go ahead as the time is favourable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may trigger confusion and misunderstanding between you and your seniors. It is advisable that you choose your words wisely while having an interaction with office people. Workload will increase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to finalise business deals quickly. All the previous misunderstandings with between you and your colleague will get cleared up. Singles may find a good match. Students will do well.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
On the business and social front, you will see a rise in your name and fame. Ignore negative vibes and negative people. A joint project is on the cards. Romance is in the air.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will strike a balance between work and family life. You will do well on both work and domestic front. Manage your projects properly. Family life will be blissful.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Minor health problems are likely to occur. While taking a decision related to work-life, your mind will run into two different directions. It is advisable that you consult a senior or a colleague before taking a final step.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Those who own a small business or run small industries will do well. You will be able to arrange funds for your ongoing projects. Those facing a financial crunch will get monetary help from an old friend.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You might have to make several compromises in regards to the office and work life. New job opportunities are on the cards. Those in the field of politics will do well.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Compromise will be the best thing today to settle disputes. The workload is likely to increase. Your family members will support you and guide you in terms of personal matters.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will be at your creative best. You are likely to achieve progress in different spheres of life. Take care of your old relationships and ties, nurture them. Take care of health.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You may overspend today. Use your money wisely and keep track of your financial status. Think twice before you speak. Do not trust strangers and it will be better if you stay away from them.