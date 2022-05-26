e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on expensive items are indicated. Consider investment.

Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Abroad education is indicated. A pilgrimage trip, an expensive home/ vehicle purchase is indicated.

Health: Visit a clinic/hospital for health issues. You may suffer from throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

A journey for work purposes is indicated.

Finance: Your loans may get sanctioned. You may receive funds from a foreign country. Learn thoroughly about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, and arts backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

A changeover of job / business is indicated.

Finance: Your job position is likely to become permanent

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Consider buying a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicles.

Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion or camp training is indicated. Students must concentrate on studies. People looking for accommodation may find a house soon.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, gastric problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles during your journey are indicated Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Father’s health might decline.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on cosmetics, and vehicles.

Career: People from education, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Marriage settlements might likely occur.

Health: You may suffer from toothache or skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on illness, luxury items, and drinks.

Career: Don’t not depend on staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job today

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, piles, hernia, physical/mental stress, injuries.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment purposes are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.

Health: You might get hospitalised owing to some injuries.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to gain something after losing something

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, and business backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may face academic difficulties.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Strike a balance between work and play time.

Finance: Expenses for travel, family,entertainment, and business needs are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Travelling for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, and the automobile industry will find success.

Domestic & love life: Exam results will be in your favour. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Help others with your advice.

Finance: Businessmen must plan their budget to expand their business.

Career: Perform some religious or spiritual activity at your workplace. People from education, spiritual/meditation sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Practice meditation or a spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney/skin problems or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

