Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on expensive items are indicated. Consider investment.

Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Abroad education is indicated. A pilgrimage trip, an expensive home/ vehicle purchase is indicated.

Health: Visit a clinic/hospital for health issues. You may suffer from throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

A journey for work purposes is indicated.

Finance: Your loans may get sanctioned. You may receive funds from a foreign country. Learn thoroughly about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, and arts backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

A changeover of job / business is indicated.

Finance: Your job position is likely to become permanent

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Consider buying a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicles.

Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion or camp training is indicated. Students must concentrate on studies. People looking for accommodation may find a house soon.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, gastric problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles during your journey are indicated Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Father’s health might decline.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on cosmetics, and vehicles.

Career: People from education, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Marriage settlements might likely occur.

Health: You may suffer from toothache or skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green





LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on illness, luxury items, and drinks.

Career: Don’t not depend on staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job today

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, piles, hernia, physical/mental stress, injuries.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green





SCORPIO

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment purposes are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.

Health: You might get hospitalised owing to some injuries.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to gain something after losing something

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, and business backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students may face academic difficulties.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Strike a balance between work and play time.

Finance: Expenses for travel, family,entertainment, and business needs are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Travelling for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation or diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, and the automobile industry will find success.

Domestic & love life: Exam results will be in your favour. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion or ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Help others with your advice.

Finance: Businessmen must plan their budget to expand their business.

Career: Perform some religious or spiritual activity at your workplace. People from education, spiritual/meditation sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Practice meditation or a spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney/skin problems or back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red