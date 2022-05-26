Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Travel and meditate.
Finance: Expenditure on expensive items are indicated. Consider investment.
Career: People from tourism, business, cosmetics, and entertainment sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Abroad education is indicated. A pilgrimage trip, an expensive home/ vehicle purchase is indicated.
Health: Visit a clinic/hospital for health issues. You may suffer from throat/skin problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
A journey for work purposes is indicated.
Finance: Your loans may get sanctioned. You may receive funds from a foreign country. Learn thoroughly about investments.
Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, and arts backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Interviews will be successful. Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
A changeover of job / business is indicated.
Finance: Your job position is likely to become permanent
Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner as per their choice. Those expecting babies will get good news today.
Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Consider buying a vehicle or house.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicles.
Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: A promotion or camp training is indicated. Students must concentrate on studies. People looking for accommodation may find a house soon.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation, gastric problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Avoid mistakes in work and family life.
Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums.
Career: Work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Obstacles during your journey are indicated Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Father’s health might decline.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Travel and have fun.
Finance: Expect expenses on cosmetics, and vehicles.
Career: People from education, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Marriage settlements might likely occur.
Health: You may suffer from toothache or skin problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Recover your monetary losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on illness, luxury items, and drinks.
Career: Don’t not depend on staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.
Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job today
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, piles, hernia, physical/mental stress, injuries.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Travel and invest.
Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment purposes are indicated.
Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Travel for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.
Health: You might get hospitalised owing to some injuries.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to gain something after losing something
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.
Career: People from education, occult science, and business backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Students may face academic difficulties.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, chest pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
CAPRICORN
Strike a balance between work and play time.
Finance: Expenses for travel, family,entertainment, and business needs are indicated.
Career: People from entertainment, event management, and tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Some people can write their travel experience on their blog. Travelling for educational/business purposes, family vacation are indicated.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation or diabetes.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Venture into art.
Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.
Career: People from education, architecture, and the automobile industry will find success.
Domestic & love life: Exam results will be in your favour. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion or ear pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Help others with your advice.
Finance: Businessmen must plan their budget to expand their business.
Career: Perform some religious or spiritual activity at your workplace. People from education, spiritual/meditation sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Practice meditation or a spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.
Health: You may suffer from kidney/skin problems or back pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
