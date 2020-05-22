Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Keep a tab on your anger. An argument between you and your colleague may end up into a big quarrel. Instead of gossiping around about other co-workers, focus on your work and finish your pending tasks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your mental well-being may get affected due to negative people around you and their bad vibes. You may think about joining an NGO. You may work as a volunteer for a noble cause. Your seniors will appreciate your work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
On the business front, you will stay one step ahead from your opponents/ competitors. People who are close to you may get a little jealous because of your success. Pay attention to your family life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Those associated with the field of agriculture will do well. Investing in the land will prove beneficial. A long-pending family matter will get solved. You will spend quality and happy time with your family.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
The time is favourable for business expansion. People who are looking for financial aid will get some good news. This is also a favourable day for those who are looking for a job or who want to change their jobs.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Too much of work pressure will make you confused. How to begin the work and from where to begin will be a big question mark. Those in the field of politics and the social sector should keep an eye on their opponents.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
All your worries and problems are going to vanish. Your stress level will also decrease and you will stay tension and relaxed the entire day. You will do your best in all your endeavours, it’s your day! Craftsmen, doctors will do well.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Learn from your mistakes. A change in your career is on the cards. You may think of enrolling for an online course. Artists may have a challenging day.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Playing with other’s emotions will land you in trouble. Do not run behind money and fame, pay equal attention to your love and family life. Keep a tab on your expense.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Singles may find someone interesting. You will make good progress on both professional and domestic fronts. Follow a healthy routine, exercise daily and take extra care of your mental well-being.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Make sure you don’t land in any kind of legal trouble. Stay away from all types of legal activities. If you have disputes with somebody then approach that person try to solve the issue. On the work front, obstacles and delays are on the cards.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your family members or loved ones may get disappointed with you due to your raw behaviour. Financial matters will up your stress and tension. Your friends will understand your problems and will give you much needed emotional support.