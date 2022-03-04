Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Concentrate more on peaceful things to stay calm.

Finance: There are expenses, purchases, family issues to sort out, which might put some additional pressure on you.

Career: Minor disagreement with colleagues at the workplace is likely.

Domestic and love life: There may be some disputes with your life partner over petty issues.

Health: Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Making minor changes in political and social life will bring positive results.

Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly. You will able to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Career: Those in art and media will get a new break in their career.

Domestic and love life: You fulfil your responsibilities at work and home with efficiency and grace.

Health: It is advisable to take care of your health and avoid eating outside food.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

Experience and knowledge will help you today.

Finance: There will demands for your products and business will grow at great speed, but also be mindful that you are recovering your debt.

Career: Those in politic and sports will do well.

Domestic and love life: Today, you may go out to watch a movie with your family.

Health: You should eat well, practise yoga and exercise regularly.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cream

Cancer

Be bold and you will resolve all issue today.

Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a boost in income.

Career: There could be a video conference with clients from far away, which will bring much-needed excitement.

Domestic and love life: Keep in mind that good romance and foreplay always want and wish spouse.

Health: You will be energetic and want to do many things today.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Hot pink

Leo

Avoid battles, think twice before making strong statement.

Finance: Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect big profits while trading in stock market.

Career: There are possibilities that you may not receive support from your associates or colleagues regarding your views or ideas.

Domestic and love life: Those who are single can find a good match.

Health: Unexpected health expenses may complicate the routine.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Greyish

Virgo

Improvement and analysis will your focus today.

Finance: Focus on consolidating your gains.

Career: Compromise will be the best option for now at the workplace as you need to keep the current job as it will difficult to get the new one.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situations at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: You need to maintain good diet today to continue your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Rose pink

Libra

Think carefully before making decisions related to relationship and contracts.

Finance: Pressure from financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace.

Career: Today, beware of making impulsive decisions and taking risks at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Singles will find it easy to meet members of opposite sex.

Health: Be careful while driving. Minor health problems will worry you.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Cloud

Scorpio

You will feel confident and assertive.

Finance: You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts.

Career: Those involved in export and import businesses should pay extra care and check twice before signing contracts.

Domestic and love life: Travel plans can be made with your family in the coming days.

Health: If you are unwell, you will be on track to recovery.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Orange

Sagittarius

There might be some thoughts in your mind, which are going to disturb you today.

Finance: Avoid speculative activities.

Career: You have to concentrate on your work instead of other things.

Domestic and love life: Complications in jobs will create some disturbing moments at home today.

Health: You might suffer due to blood pressure, injuries and sugar fluctuation.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

A wonderful circle of love and unity surrounds you.

Finance: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.

Career: Musicians will achieve success today. In politics and social work you will receive honour.

Domestic and love life: You may have mixed feelings regarding your child's choice of career.

Health: Parents health care will be on cards today.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Light orange

Aquarius

You will head for paths and possibilities that support you in your effort to become the kind of person you have always dreamt of being.

Finance: You will be benefited by immovable and ancestral property.

Career: The students will have chances of getting success.

Domestic and love life: You will get relief and may come out of long prevailing problem in the family.

Health: Meditation will help you build confidence and improve your health.

Lucky number: 32

Lucky colour: Light grey

Pisces

You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything seems perfect as if you are really tapping in to some great spiritual blessings.

Finance: Your source of income will also increase.

Career: Career will be on the upswing and there is recognition at work.

Domestic and love life: Home-makers may have to juggle through the choices to fit in the best things for their home.

Health: You will want to enjoy the life to the fullest. Fitness will be fine today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST