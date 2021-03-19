Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to be specific and vocal about your needs if you want to have some positive changes on the career front. Deals related to land will lead to gains.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do not neglect your health as a minor health problem may turn major. Unexpected financial gains are on the cards. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may think of moving to another city or a state for work/ business purpose. You may face some financial problems. Love life will be blissful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should focus more on your work. Lack of attention may lead to distraction and delays. Legal matters should be handled with care. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may think of building a strong business base, but because of financial issues, you are unable to do it. Friends/ family members may lend a helping hand.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your name and fame will manifold. Success may follow you. Your social popularity will reach an all-time high. You may make new and reliable friends.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your enemies may cause a lot of troubles in your professional life. Your relationship with your maternal family may get affected. Control your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

New opportunities on the financial and personal fronts are foreseen. You will enjoy good popularity wherever you will go. Opponents may cause no harm.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in the field of politics will do well. You will be able to fulfil your commitments. Wedding is on the cards for singles. Your confidence will boost.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your subordinates might go against your decision, so don’t be firm on any decision. Keep a tab on your anger while talking to your family members/ relatives/

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You would be able to finish your work on time. You will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. Speculation may lead to financial gains.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You should avoid experimenting in the workplace. Make sure that you finish your tasks and assignments on time. Avoid arguing with your family members.

