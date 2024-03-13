Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy /travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/ travel
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt / politics/medical will get success
Domestic & love life: ill-health/ travel of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems/ BP
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/study/ communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like medical/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication / work
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication / business
Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt /bank related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Difficult to attend family due to work load
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to enjoy /earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ family needs.
Career: People in fields like medical/ politicians / bank/ hotel will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today loss/ injury is indicated so take care
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / health
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/politics/occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ invest
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ career
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical /politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to attend family due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you will try to get rid of the job
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/entertainment/sports.
Career: People related to govt./entertainment/sports/medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to study/ loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/premium
Career: People from occult/ insurance/research/ maintenance/ education will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Today some people may suffer from heart / BP /injury /fever
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse /medical / premiums
Career: People in fields like insurance/ medical/occult will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may be disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health
Career: People from Banks/ finance/ medical / politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may find it difficult to balance family life and career
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for children /job /health
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red