Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy /travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/ travel

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt / politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: ill-health/ travel of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like medical/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication / business

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt /bank related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to attend family due to work load

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical/ politicians / bank/ hotel will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today loss/ injury is indicated so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / health

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/politics/occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ career

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical /politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to attend family due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will try to get rid of the job

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/entertainment/sports.

Career: People related to govt./entertainment/sports/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study/ loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/premium

Career: People from occult/ insurance/research/ maintenance/ education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Today some people may suffer from heart / BP /injury /fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse /medical / premiums

Career: People in fields like insurance/ medical/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People from Banks/ finance/ medical / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may find it difficult to balance family life and career

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /job /health

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red