Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 13, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Shed away your inactiveness and follow some workout patterns. Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy.
You will win over your enemies in politics and sports. Fame is likely today.
Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals. This will also incur you immense losses in terms of money.
You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals in time. In business and politics you can gain victory over your enemies.
Today you will be in a good mood. But it won’t be all that easy to stick to your budget. Diplomacy will smooth the path.
You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors. You may have good gains from agricultural produce or buy agricultural land.
As you have a very adjusting nature, you might make sacrifices in your married life. Today try to select a proper person and go ahead.
Your planning and organisation will help make progress at your work place. Your popularity will increase although you may not be on good terms with your relatives.
Don’t keep any pending task or forward any work. You may associate yourself with lower-class people for which your near and dear ones might feel concerned.
Your efforts are well disciplined and always directed towards a purpose. Storm in cup of tea is likely with your partner. Your temper will get you in trouble.
There will be hurdles on your path of success but you will be able to overcome them. Friends and loved ones will support you.
Your movements at work place may be a little aggressive but they are going to help you. Students will get success in their exams.
