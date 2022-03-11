Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:

Students will achieve success in their exams.

Finance: Those in the transport business can look forward to an increase in income.

Career: Your movements at the workplace may be a little aggressive but they are going to help you in finalising proposals before the deadline.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.

Health: You will more concentrate on your fitness and diet.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus:

In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics

Finance: You will receive benefits from ancestral property.

Career: You will be in the exhilaration that higher authority approve your projects.

Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed. So, nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.

Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Gemini:

Progress will be slow but growth is on the cards.

Finance: You have to be alert while handling cash.

Career: New job opportunities will knock on your door so grab them.

Domestic and love life: You need to look into domestic needs.

Health: You will be in an optimistic mood.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Silver

Cancer:

There will be hurdles in your path to success but you will be able to overcome them.

Finance: Manage your funds and don’t spend too much.

Career: There might be some misunderstandings at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will face a lot of troubles, but your partner will be your biggest support system.

Health: Minor health problems may cause a delay in the completion of assignments.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Grey

Leo:

Your enthusiasm will draw many people to your side.

Finance: You may be in a competitive mood. Finances will be good.

Career: There are responsibilities at the workplace. But with help colleagues, you will find it easy to complete your tasks on time.

Domestic and love life: Meritorious deeds will be rewarded and friends will have a positive influence.

Health: You will be confident which will release some stress.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo:

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Career: If you keep your cool and consistency in your work problems will get sorted out.

Domestic and love life: Spend some time with your partner, it may release some tension.

Health: No major injuries or health deterioration, so don’t worry.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

Libra:

You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained today.

Finance: Shopping and outing are on the cards but you will have control over your expenses.

Career: On the career front, you might get good opportunities that will be beneficial for achieving your goals.

Domestic and love life: You are hungry for love.

Health: Avoid binge eating as it can affect your weight.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio:

Pay attention to discovering a path to your goal.

Finance: You will have new acquisitions and precious adornments, which will increase your satisfaction.

Career: Writers will get new ideas.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find a partner.

Health: Don’t get too involved in office problems; pay attention to your health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Blue

Sagittarius:

Time is not going to wait for you. Hence, a quick decision must be made.

Finance: Communicate with your clients as this will help you get some orders today.

Career: There will be hurdles in the path to success but you will be able to overcome them.

Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Health: Health will be fine as you will follow a proper diet.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Capricorn:

You will need to put in the effort to be in control of your life.

Finance: Avoid hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments.

Career: There may be some misunderstanding with your seniors at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor problems with your partner is likely.

Health: Health may deteriorate and you could become emotionally disturbed.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Aquarius:

There will be an advancement in your career.

Finance: Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing.

Career: You might get some assignments jointly with others.

Domestic and love life: You should try to appreciate the positive side of your partner.

Health: Your father or mother’s health needs special care.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Light grey

Pisces:

Be clear in your communication and avoid any conflicts.

Finance: It will be difficult to settle debts for those in the manufacturing sector.

Career: In politics, fame will not be easy to achieve. But if you make efforts you can get it today.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you the confidence to tackle issues.

Health: Maintaining distance from saturated fats will be good for your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST