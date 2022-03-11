Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:
Students will achieve success in their exams.
Finance: Those in the transport business can look forward to an increase in income.
Career: Your movements at the workplace may be a little aggressive but they are going to help you in finalising proposals before the deadline.
Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings.
Health: You will more concentrate on your fitness and diet.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Pink
Taurus:
In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics
Finance: You will receive benefits from ancestral property.
Career: You will be in the exhilaration that higher authority approve your projects.
Domestic and love life: The relationships that may be ruptured might never be healed. So, nip this tendency in the bud and use all your negotiating skills to ensure a win-win situation.
Health: Avoid unnecessary tension and stress.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Gemini:
Progress will be slow but growth is on the cards.
Finance: You have to be alert while handling cash.
Career: New job opportunities will knock on your door so grab them.
Domestic and love life: You need to look into domestic needs.
Health: You will be in an optimistic mood.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Silver
Cancer:
There will be hurdles in your path to success but you will be able to overcome them.
Finance: Manage your funds and don’t spend too much.
Career: There might be some misunderstandings at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will face a lot of troubles, but your partner will be your biggest support system.
Health: Minor health problems may cause a delay in the completion of assignments.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Grey
Leo:
Your enthusiasm will draw many people to your side.
Finance: You may be in a competitive mood. Finances will be good.
Career: There are responsibilities at the workplace. But with help colleagues, you will find it easy to complete your tasks on time.
Domestic and love life: Meritorious deeds will be rewarded and friends will have a positive influence.
Health: You will be confident which will release some stress.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo:
You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.
Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.
Career: If you keep your cool and consistency in your work problems will get sorted out.
Domestic and love life: Spend some time with your partner, it may release some tension.
Health: No major injuries or health deterioration, so don’t worry.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Silver
Libra:
You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained today.
Finance: Shopping and outing are on the cards but you will have control over your expenses.
Career: On the career front, you might get good opportunities that will be beneficial for achieving your goals.
Domestic and love life: You are hungry for love.
Health: Avoid binge eating as it can affect your weight.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: White
Scorpio:
Pay attention to discovering a path to your goal.
Finance: You will have new acquisitions and precious adornments, which will increase your satisfaction.
Career: Writers will get new ideas.
Domestic and love life: Singles may find a partner.
Health: Don’t get too involved in office problems; pay attention to your health.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Blue
Sagittarius:
Time is not going to wait for you. Hence, a quick decision must be made.
Finance: Communicate with your clients as this will help you get some orders today.
Career: There will be hurdles in the path to success but you will be able to overcome them.
Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.
Health: Health will be fine as you will follow a proper diet.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Pink
Capricorn:
You will need to put in the effort to be in control of your life.
Finance: Avoid hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments.
Career: There may be some misunderstanding with your seniors at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: Minor problems with your partner is likely.
Health: Health may deteriorate and you could become emotionally disturbed.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light Blue
Aquarius:
There will be an advancement in your career.
Finance: Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing.
Career: You might get some assignments jointly with others.
Domestic and love life: You should try to appreciate the positive side of your partner.
Health: Your father or mother’s health needs special care.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Light grey
Pisces:
Be clear in your communication and avoid any conflicts.
Finance: It will be difficult to settle debts for those in the manufacturing sector.
Career: In politics, fame will not be easy to achieve. But if you make efforts you can get it today.
Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you the confidence to tackle issues.
Health: Maintaining distance from saturated fats will be good for your health.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Pink
