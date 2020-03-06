Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 06, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may get influenced by others in terms of materialism. The money will come to your way but don't let it influence your mind and beliefs negatively.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your bond with seniors and authorities will improve. Favour from boss/ associates will boost your enthusiasm. You will get the much-needed support from the spouse.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Singles may find someone special. Those in a relationship will see their relationship blooming. On the career front, you will be blessed with opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your mind will be clogged with negative thoughts. If you have any confusions in terms of work and relationships, be vocal and clear them all. Financial stress is on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today, try to attend social events or parties as chances are that you will create good contacts for your business. You will soon be blessed with the best in the ng future.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take a break and spend some quiet time with yourself. You will be highly enthusiastic about your new ventures, plans or business deals.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your name and fame are set to increase. Your boss or someone from the higher authority will favour you. Promotion is on the cards. Your other ambitions will be realised.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With high spirit and determination you will cross all the hurdles of life. You will successfully complete your assignment on time. You will get honour in service.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Work pressures could leave you feeling physically and mentally drained today. Take care of your health. Don’t neglect your social and domestic commitments.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relaxation is must today, or else you will end up falling ill. Work pressure at the office will increase. Try to spend time with your family, it will de-stress you.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Unwanted people may meet you today and take out your important time and delay your work. There are chances of clashes in the workplace and also at home.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Financially, you will be in a good spot. Spending time with close friends will be your priority today. Romance is in the air. Take care of your mental health.

