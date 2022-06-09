e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problems is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money on your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated while a business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: You may suffer from foott pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, struggles.

Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff members or senior is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Distraction from work, dissatisfaction is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, education, and sports.

Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or children is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business and education.

Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Try to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from commission agent, occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in both commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family.

Career: People from event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, and children.

Career: People from hardware, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success. Dissatisfaction with your job is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, aggression in love life is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicles.

Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Family disputes is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control on your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from police administration backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil the family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels as resort politics comes into play; check list here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels as resort politics comes into play; check list here

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...