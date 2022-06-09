Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in land.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problems is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Spend money on your business growth. Invest in land.
Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated while a business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.
Health: You may suffer from foott pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, struggles.
Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with staff members or senior is indicated. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Distraction from work, dissatisfaction is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family, education, and sports.
Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or children is expected today.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business and education.
Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Try to gain something after losing something.
Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.
Career: People from commission agent, occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Control your anger in both commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family.
Career: People from event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Control your anger in work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, and children.
Career: People from hardware, STEM backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Control your anger as disputes are indicated
Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.
Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success. Dissatisfaction with your job is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, aggression in love life is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your relationship bonds.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicles.
Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Family disputes is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.
Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control on your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.
Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.
Career: People from police administration backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil the family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)