Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress, injury, chest pain, acidity, eye problems is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money on your business growth. Invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner is indicated while a business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: You may suffer from foott pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, struggles.

Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with staff members or senior is indicated. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Distraction from work, dissatisfaction is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family, education, and sports.

Career: People from sports, gym, police/security backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or children is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain, acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business and education.

Career: People from education, real estate, hardware sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of vehicle /house and difficulty in academic life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Try to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from commission agent, occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse, younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in both commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment, spouse, family.

Career: People from event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Control your anger in work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, sports, and children.

Career: People from hardware, STEM backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children, maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, acidity, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in land.

Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success. Dissatisfaction with your job is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother, children, aggression in love life is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from chest pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicles.

Career: People from education, STEM backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. Family disputes is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from STEM, armed forces backgrounds will find success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload. Keep control on your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain, ear pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from police administration backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control your anger as it may spoil the family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White