Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Keep a tab on your expenses. Do not waste your hard-earned money on unwanted things. Be cautious while on the wheels. A misunderstanding with your co-workers may lead to conflicts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your sub-ordinates will support you in your ongoing projects. You and your colleagues as a team will perform well. Those who have entered into a new romantic relationship will see their bond and equation improving.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Overconfidence may land you in trouble. Think twice before making any commitment. Seek legal advice from a professional who can help you in legal matters. Take care of yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your motivation towards work will increase. You will work harder to achieve your goals. On the home front, Your partner will play a key role in solving a domestic problem. Students will do well.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
On the career front, you are likely to face some challenges, uncertainties and hurdles. Due to dominant nature of yours, you may get engaged in conflicts with your subordinates or seniors. Keep your head and your temper cool.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will develop new skills and will come up with innovative ideas which will give a boost to your business. People around you will show their support. Family life will be blissful.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
New job opportunities are on the cards. Your responsibilities are likely to increase on the domestic front. Increased work pressure may affect your health. Don't make hasty decisions.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Look at the past, see what mistakes you had made and try to learn from your old mistakes, it will help make you a better person. Your stubbornness may land you in trouble. Pay attention to your family life.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
This is the best time to solve financial and personal matters. You will be high on energy and you would come up with the best solutions and would easily solve your problems with your own. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will get the right reward for your hard work. It is a very favourable period for study and exams. You are going to achieve your desired destination. Married people will cherish their bond and relationship.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Make sure you stay at home as much as possible. Take care of your health and your family's. Your confidence will improve. Students are likely to get admission in their desired college or institute.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
This is a good time to spread your wings, connect with new people and explore new areas. Travelling for work or business is on the cards. Take care of physical and as well as of your mental health.