Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>On the work front, a problem which will be hard enough to get solved is likely to occur. Health will be troublesome. Love life will bloom.</p>.<p>Your helpful and kind nature will win many hearts. You will make new friends. Make sure that you set business goals which are realistic. Those in the field of politics will have a good day.</p>.<p>Today, you will think practically and not emotionally. You will leave others behind in arguments. Focus on your projects and make sure you finish all your office work before time.</p>.<p>You will get in touch with your long lost friends. You will devote most of your time for your life partner. Romance is in the air. At the office, work smart and steady, do not hurry.</p>.<p>In regards to work-life, this could be a stressful and disappointing day. New career opportunities are around the corner. Speculations will lead to monetary gains.</p>.<p>Neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule may turn you down. Home affairs will dominate at the start of the day. Your health needs immediate care.</p>.<p>New business deals will be beneficial. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and dedication. Avoid travelling. Actors will get new platforms to showcase their talent.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Stay away from dirty office politics. Analyse, discuss and find a concrete solution to a problem which is troubling you for a long time. An unhealthy diet may put you in trouble.</p>.<p>Your friends and close relatives will help boost your confidence. Keep your morals high. Think twice before making any commitment.</p>.<p>You will realise that your domestic needs are increasing much faster than your income. Proper financial planning is the need of the hour. Spend time with your parents.</p>.<p>Don’t neglect your health. It is advisable that you eat healthily, visit a doctor if something is bothering you and take care of your overall well-being. Stay away from all kinds of arguments.</p>.<p>Your magnetic aura and personality will draw people towards you. Singles may find their prospective partner. It’s a very favourable day in regards to domestic and work life.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>