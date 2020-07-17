Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

On the work front, a problem which will be hard enough to get solved is likely to occur. Health will be troublesome. Love life will bloom.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your helpful and kind nature will win many hearts. You will make new friends. Make sure that you set business goals which are realistic. Those in the field of politics will have a good day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, you will think practically and not emotionally. You will leave others behind in arguments. Focus on your projects and make sure you finish all your office work before time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will get in touch with your long lost friends. You will devote most of your time for your life partner. Romance is in the air. At the office, work smart and steady, do not hurry.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

In regards to work-life, this could be a stressful and disappointing day. New career opportunities are around the corner. Speculations will lead to monetary gains.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule may turn you down. Home affairs will dominate at the start of the day. Your health needs immediate care.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

New business deals will be beneficial. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and dedication. Avoid travelling. Actors will get new platforms to showcase their talent.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Stay away from dirty office politics. Analyse, discuss and find a concrete solution to a problem which is troubling you for a long time. An unhealthy diet may put you in trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your friends and close relatives will help boost your confidence. Keep your morals high. Think twice before making any commitment.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will realise that your domestic needs are increasing much faster than your income. Proper financial planning is the need of the hour. Spend time with your parents.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Don’t neglect your health. It is advisable that you eat healthily, visit a doctor if something is bothering you and take care of your overall well-being. Stay away from all kinds of arguments.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your magnetic aura and personality will draw people towards you. Singles may find their prospective partner. It’s a very favourable day in regards to domestic and work life.

