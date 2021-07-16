Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the right time to resolve legal matters, mutual understanding is required between both parties to avoid clashes. Projects will get done on time. Stress will reduce.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you are thinking to change your job or profession, this is the time! Go ahead. Business is likely to expand. Your passion will be high and work performance will improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be successfully able to complete your professional responsibilities. You may learn new things about your field. Avoid being overconfident. Family life will be alright.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Learn from your past experiences. The stress is likely to increase. You may have to make difficult choices. Pay attention to your health. Avoid speculative activities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may reach a higher position/ level in the field of politics or the social sector. Be thankful to those who have guided you in times of trouble. Let go of your ego.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It is advisable to keep some amount of your profit aside so it can be used during the financial crunch later. Family life will be fine. You may visit a holy place today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will spend some quality and romantic times with your beloved. There are chances that you may have to travel with your family. Take a break from your tiring routine.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your rapport with your seniors and bosses will improve. You will be easily able to overcome all the problems that may come on your way. Don't neglect your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Pay attention to your children, they need your love and affection, try to figure out what's bothering them. The atmosphere around you will be cheerful. Cut down expenses.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be at your creative best. On the work front, you will display a rare brilliance in your performance. Love life will be happy. Something good is about to happen.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Competition is there in every field and every sector, you need to work hard and put your best foot forward. The luck is with you. Writers will do well. Take enough rest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your professional life will keep you busy. Pay attention to your personal relationships. Avoid getting angry on small issues, keep calm. Learn to value your relationships.

