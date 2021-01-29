Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your interest in spirituality and religion will increase. You will do good with others and the same amount of positivity will bounce back to you. Family life will be blissful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them. This is a rewarding day. Stay positive and nothing will seem impossible for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

On the romantic front, be tactful if you want to avoid problems. Be more available for your relatives, you will have enough opportunity to resume the rat race at work later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market may make money. You will be at your creative best. A short trip with family or friends is indicated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today, you may come across such situations where you may doubt your co-workers or loved ones. On the romantic front, avoid arguing with your life partner/ lover.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your leadership is going to give you fame. Belittle flexible on your judgments in politics. Obstruction will be reducing now your proposals will have movements.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might be in a confused state of mind. You need to control your anger. Take care of your personal relationships. Flow with the tide instead of going against it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will display cleverness in terms of finances. Do not show dishonesty when it comes to paying debts. Be sincere and start afresh, on the work front if you are feeling stuck.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You would be able to focus more on the work today. Try to finish your assignments and projects in advance. You will gain more profits through speculation.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is clear and obvious that you are not satisfied with your profession/ workplace. Due to lack of inspiration may lead to poor performance. Brush up your skills.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may meet someone who will set your heart on fire. Workplace relationships are always fraught with difficulties, so you need to act diplomatically on that front.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Do not hide your true feelings from your life partner, share what's going on inside you. Your partner expects love and attention. Take care of health. Use money wisely.

