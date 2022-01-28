Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Those in the retail or marketing sectors have to change their strategies to get new clients. Your convincing power is good but along with that you also need some patience.

Taurus: Compromise will be a better option in many legal matters. If you are balanced and keep a steady outlook, then chances are high that you will build your relationships.

Gemini: You will get your self-confidence back through achievements. A change in business and unexpected gains are possible. You will be fortunate and will enjoy happiness with your spouse and children.

Cancer: Be aware of your properties and assets. In politics, sometimes, you have to indirectly express your vote. You might feel anxious due to the ill health of family members.

Leo: Meetings arranged this time should help you with prosperity. Communication is usually on your mind all the time but try not to worry about it too much.

Virgo: You can find the perfect piece of furniture on the way home from work or meeting. Perfect time for intellectual work. Talk to those who are involved and you'll find the answer.

Libra: You have been devoting too much of your energy to work and this has been causing difficulties in your relationships. Travelling will be hectic and lots of unnecessary quarrels.

Scorpio: There are minor problems in the social sector due to which you will get side-tracked by others. But you need to be patient as time is changing in your favour now and you will soon get into a new and solid position.

Sagittarius: With your skills and effective communication, you will be able to impress others to take on a higher work profile. Job-seekers if you brush up on your skills and put in some more effort, you will land a good deal.

Capricorn: You will be able to answer your seniors and might also be able to convince them regarding your work and ongoing projects. This will put a lock on the lips of your opponents. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius: The will always be stress and tension, but they can look at them positively as a means to enhance your attitude and learning. Your greatest stress-buster will be your family interactions, bonding with your partner and loved ones.

Pisces: You display a rare brilliance in your innovative attitude and are brimming with creative ideas. Love, speculation and amusement are on the cards for you today.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST