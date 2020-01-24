Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 24, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s day is all about new friendships, new bonds & revitalising old connections. You have had trust issues in the past but now you may try to invest your trust in people you are close to.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A misunderstanding will lead to clashes with your partner. You may get bored and a little unhappy with your routine work. Students should concentrate on their studies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your political and social career may come in danger if you will not able to fulfill your commitments. Avoid junk food today. Express your feelings with your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your analytical abilities will help you to recover your losses which you made in recent days. On the business front, do not postpone the key meetings as today is your lucky day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People will like you and would want to work under/with you which will increase your confidence. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things. Court matter may get solved.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may think about making a business investment but may get confused about how to get started. It is advisable that you talk to a business professional for that matter.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There are possibilities of burnout and ill health, so be careful about mental and physical health. You are unable to steer the direction of your life to safer areas, but don’t lose hope.

