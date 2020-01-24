Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 24, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Today’s day is all about new friendships, new bonds & revitalising old connections. You have had trust issues in the past but now you may try to invest your trust in people you are close to.</p>.<p>A misunderstanding will lead to clashes with your partner. You may get bored and a little unhappy with your routine work. Students should concentrate on their studies.</p>.<p>Your political and social career may come in danger if you will not able to fulfill your commitments. Avoid junk food today. Express your feelings with your loved ones.</p>.<p>Your analytical abilities will help you to recover your losses which you made in recent days. On the business front, do not postpone the key meetings as today is your lucky day.</p>.<p>People will like you and would want to work under/with you which will increase your confidence. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things. Court matter may get solved.</p>.<p>You may think about making a business investment but may get confused about how to get started. It is advisable that you talk to a business professional for that matter.</p>.<p>People will like you and would want to work under/with you which will increase your confidence. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things. Court matter may get solved.</p>.<p>You may think about making a business investment but may get confused about how to get started. It is advisable that you talk to a business professional for that matter.</p>.<p>There are possibilities of burnout and ill health, so be careful about mental and physical health. You are unable to steer the direction of your life to safer areas, but don’t lose hope.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>