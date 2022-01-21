Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: There will be difficulties in solving problems at the workplace today as your close associates might be busy with other work or take a leave. You will need to concentrate on generating income in business.

Taurus: Imaginations and ambitions are high but you are finding it difficult to turn them into a reality. Now the situation is uncomfortable for you at work and home. Today, new contacts might freshen up your mind.

Gemini: Prospects are good and they need to be implemented quickly as time is running out and your business might remain on the verge of hitting a difficult spot. A romantic relationship will be fine.

Cancer: To discuss issues you need to come to the point or speak it very clearly which will not create misunderstandings between you and your partner. There will be an increase in income.

Leo: You tend to uplift your children — mentally and socially. It is time to read carefully and think before speaking. You will get busier at work. The give and take equation prevail there too.

Virgo: All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. The money situation will ease, but careful handling and planning are still required. Luck and pleasure come to you once again.

Libra: Librans usually prefers to work to association with another. The health of an elder member may need attention. Legal matters must be handled tactfully.

Scorpio: This is a good time to strike it big. Make the most of this excellent phase. For professionals and freelancers, it will be a routine affair. However, double-check your work to avoid slip-ups.

Sagittarius: New horizons are opening up soon, enabling you to grow in a variety of ways. Your passion to accomplish projects is high and you are in top form.

Capricorn: Health problems will bring hurdles in your work. Important appointments in business may get cancelled. You must be patient while solving any problems. Blame-game at the workplace may upset you.

Aquarius: Disruptions and confusion, especially regarding travel plans, are likely. Give yourself extra time to get to important meetings. Avoid night driving today.

Pisces: You may meet new clients and get a chance to expand your business. You could also strike up new partnerships with like-minded people, which may benefit you financially.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST