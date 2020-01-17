Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 17, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>This is a favourable time to invest in the stock market. Stress and anxiety may disturb you in the morning. You may be in the restless frame of mind and could get upset.</p>.<p>Positivity will help you cross all the hurdles which will come on the way. You would be able to complete your pending tasks on time. Attending any social event will prove beneficial to you.</p>.<p>You now have a brighter chance to chase your dreams and meet new and interesting opportunities. The revival of long-distance connections is also on your cards.</p>.<p>Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. The hard work which you had done in the past, will now reap you excellent benefits and profits.</p>.<p>You will find yourself experimenting with new things which are not only beneficial but also provide you with internal happiness and strength. Be positive about your health.</p>.<p>Romantic relationship might go through rough moments. Your bad temper may put you in trouble. It is advisable that you follow a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle.</p>.<p>Business has to be done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely. Keep a watch on your spending. Health needs care as tension around you may create more problems of health.</p>.<p>You are fiercely protective, particularly for your family. Good news will boost your enthusiasm. Hurdles will get over now and your name will be in the good books of superiors.</p>.<p>Love, family and social life may get in trouble. A close relationship may disappoint you. You may undergo serious marital strain.</p>.<p>Persistence work and dedication will help you to avoid all types of marital problems. Though social life may throw some challenges, especially with co-workers.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>