Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your planning and completing tasks in quick succession will surprise your seniors today. There is a rise in prestige for those in politics and sports. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus: Taking the advice of an experienced person before taking an important decision at the workplace on behalf of your seniors will prove beneficial. Your management skills will be tested today.

Gemini: Your discussion with clients will find success today. There are several things that need to be sorted at the workplace. You need to concentrate on them now as later there might be hurdles/ complications.

Cancer: Students need to put in hard work if they want outstanding results in their exams. Romantic relationships will be fine today. You will be able to resolve conflicts today with your diplomatic moves at the workplace.

Leo: Conflicts at the workplace with partners, employers and other authority figures are likely to occur. There will be little time for family as you slog your way through new work schedules and ideas.

Virgo: Expansion plans can be put into action provided you have the resources in place and are prepared for any contingencies. Those in the politics and social sectors will do well today.

Libra: Vigour and vitality are your trademarks. Today, expressing your emotions and discussing important issues with your spouse will help ease tensions. Finances will improve.

Scorpio: If you focus more on your projects today there are chances you will finish them before time. Increments in the coming days are likely, so try to be in the good books of your seniors.

Sagittarius: Short tour will refresh your mind. Misunderstandings with loved ones can be cleared. Job seekers can get new jobs. To achieve success in business some quick decisions have to be made.

Capricorn: Career-related work might become too complicated to handle. Business pursuits might also meet with unwanted impediments. Keep a tab of your financials. Try best to use the time at your disposal effectively.

Aquarius: Today, you will be in an enthusiastic mood. Romantic relationships will be fine. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects.

Pisces: There seems to be some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects. Pay attention to your health. Minor disagreements at home are possible.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST