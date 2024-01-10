 Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel with care and focus on study

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education/premiums

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye /ear problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for earn /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical/ politicians/govt / hotel people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with / ill health of family members is indicated today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/fever

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure / enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills/ entertainment

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics /sports will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour / ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / medical / mother/education

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /sports/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ communication/travel

Career: People from banking/Hotel /medical /journalism/politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Short journey with family / Meeting with siblings is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel / earn/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ communication / business growth.

Career: People from politics /govt /education/travel/medical/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ premiums

Career: People from occult/ maintenance/ insurance/travel will be benefited

Domestic & love life : Family dispute /ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems/loss in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for spouse / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People from politics /govt /medical/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life : ill-health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

