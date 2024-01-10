Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel with care and focus on study

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education/premiums

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye /ear problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for earn /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical/ politicians/govt / hotel people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with / ill health of family members is indicated today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/fever

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure / enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills/ entertainment

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics /sports will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour / ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / medical / mother/education

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /sports/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ communication/travel

Career: People from banking/Hotel /medical /journalism/politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Short journey with family / Meeting with siblings is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel / earn/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ communication / business growth.

Career: People from politics /govt /education/travel/medical/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ premiums

Career: People from occult/ maintenance/ insurance/travel will be benefited

Domestic & love life : Family dispute /ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems/loss in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for spouse / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People from politics /govt /medical/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life : ill-health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red