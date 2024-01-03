 Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day of study/mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research /maintenance/ repair will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / lumber pain / eyes is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property

Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / chest / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Day to take initiative in work/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/boss is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/invest /study/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/vehicle/house

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ education/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ chest pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to take precaution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums

Career: commission agent / Occult / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / body pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy /expenditure with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel

Career: People in fields like Gym/ Security / surgeons /sports /occult/tourism will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /eye/feet problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/ business/travel

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle/travel is indicated

Career: People from education/construction/repairing/ maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest/leg pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/communication

Career: Barbers/ butchers / security/ maintenance/defense / gym will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with neighbors /sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to earn/ study /travel/enjoy with struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/business/travel/entertainment

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

